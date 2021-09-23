Automotive

Fremont police adds Tesla Model Y to its patrol fleet

FREMONT, Calif. -- The Fremont Police Department will soon welcome its newest member to the patrol fleet -- a Tesla Model Y.

The department already deployed an electric patrol vehicle program last year and has over forty electric and hybrid cars in use to cut emissions.

But the Model Y, set to make its first appearance at the Fremont Street Eats Public Safety Night on October 1, can last up to two patrol shifts on one charge and will add 61 more miles per charge compared to the Tesla Model S 85, the model that they began using in 2019.

Residents can meet the new patrol care at the Fremont Main Library next Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.



