Some Fresh Express spinach recalled for possible listeria contamination

The spinach items were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Fresh Express is recalling two of its spinach products due to possible listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The affected products are Fresh Express brand eight-ounce bags with a use-by date of December 15, as well as Publix brand nine-ounce bags with a use-by date of December 14.

Both spinach items were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis