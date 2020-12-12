From the Archive

FROM THE ARCHIVE: A look back at Zodiac Killer investigation that impacted Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Zodiac Killer terrorized the Bay Area from the late 1960s through the 1970s.

The elusive figure claimed he killed more than 30 people in Northern California, including five in the Bay Area: Benicia, Vallejo, Napa County and San Francisco.

In December 1968, the Zodiac Killer killed two teenagers on Lake Herman Road in Benicia. A couple was later shot in July 1969 while parked at Blue Rock Springs Park in Vallejo. One of the victims died.

RELATED: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' sent to SF Chronicle 51 years ago reportedly solved by code experts

In September of that same year, a masked suspect stabbed two people at Lake Berryessa, killing one of them.

In October 1969, police say a San Francisco cab driver, Paul Stine, was shot and killed.

RELATED: I-Team: Friend confesses to being Zodiac Killer

The killer has never been identified nor caught and there have been suspects.

ABC7 News reporter Dick Carlson reported back in October 1969 a bloody cloth with a letter was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle laboratory. Tests on the cloth torn from the shirt of Paul Stine prove that it came in fact from the cab driver who was murdered a week before.

WATCH: ABC7'S Michael Finney spoke to Zodiac Killer suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen in July 1991, claiming he is not the killer
EMBED More News Videos

In this story from July 1991, Zodiac Killer suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen, spoke to ABC7's Michael Finney, claiming he is not the Zodiac Killer.



Arthur Leigh Allen was one of the potential Zodiac Killer suspects but in an interview with ABC7 in 1991 he said he was innocent.

In this edition on "From The Archive," we take a look back at some of our early coverage of the Zodiac Killer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomurdersfpdarchive videoserial killerfrom the archive
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FROM THE ARCHIVE
FROM THE ARCHIVE: John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Geraldo ride a cable car and tour SF
FROM THE ARCHIVE: SF's AIDS crisis on Dec. 10, 1982
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Do you remember Tickle Me Elmo?
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 25th anniversary of Jonestown massacre in 2003
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1M Californians could lose unemployment benefits day after Christmas
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Zodiac cipher sent to Chronicle in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
SF's de Young Museum offers virtual art discussions, videos during pandemic
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine: Your top 7 questions, answered
Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
How Marin Co. is distributing 1st wave of COVID-19 vaccine
Bay Area preschools collect donations for families in need
More TOP STORIES News