Funeral service held for 13-year-old Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting victim, Keyla Salazar

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Loved ones held a funeral for 13-year-old Keyla Salazar 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.Keyla was gunned down in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28 along with 25-year-old Trevor Irby and 6-year-old Stephen Romero.The Santa Clara County Coroner's report said she suffered gunshot wounds to her chest.The 19-year-old gunman, Santino William Legan, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound within a minute of the shooting spree. Thirteen others were wounded.Keyla's family held a celebration of life on Sunday, which would have been Keyla's 14th birthday.Her family said she was excited to begin high school in just a few weeks, and was always smiling, willing to talk to anybody.Keyla will be buried in nearby Palo Alto in a private ceremony.