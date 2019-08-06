Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Funeral service held for 13-year-old Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting victim, Keyla Salazar

Keyla Salazar, 13, wears a flower head band while smiling for a photo provided by the family. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Loved ones held a funeral for 13-year-old Keyla Salazar 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.

Keyla was gunned down in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28 along with 25-year-old Trevor Irby and 6-year-old Stephen Romero.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's report said she suffered gunshot wounds to her chest.

RELATED: FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' was exploring violent ideologies

The 19-year-old gunman, Santino William Legan, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound within a minute of the shooting spree. Thirteen others were wounded.

Keyla's family held a celebration of life on Sunday, which would have been Keyla's 14th birthday.

Her family said she was excited to begin high school in just a few weeks, and was always smiling, willing to talk to anybody.

Keyla will be buried in nearby Palo Alto in a private ceremony.

