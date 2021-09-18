Meet the Oakland 9-year-old who went viral ballin' against Governor Gavin Newsom

Big cheers for @GavinNewsom as he spins a basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/s8xAWvdfww — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 15, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9018030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old boy (and avid Warriors fan) in San Ramon desperately wanted an official NBA Stephen Curry. By the time he saved up enough money to buy it, he had a change of heart. He wanted to give it to someone who needed it more.

We just interviewed the basketball star in this video live on @abc7newsbayarea. No, not @GavinNewsom, Oakland’s own Donario Simon! He has become a viral sensation and @mosesmoody has taken notice! The @warriors sent us this video to surprise Donario during the interview. So cool! https://t.co/eQaNGxI8NB pic.twitter.com/MwhCUcf5D2 — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) September 18, 2021

The kid started off with the sham. They knew they had to cut the camera. https://t.co/pu5nGFRQvM — Marlo (@JahsThoughts) September 17, 2021

Immediately went for the shamgod, like the audacity 😤😂 https://t.co/Lkmmb5B4RF — Elijah Stanton (@estanton27) September 18, 2021

Gavin was about to get cook https://t.co/Dh3GAAAslr — ED (@Ed_Mosports) September 18, 2021

Why Gavin flinch, when the little homie went to cross him up? 😆 https://t.co/CZXNAIsgVK — Lord Extremis/Kamikaze Dies At The End 🥋 (@MainEventTV_AKA) September 17, 2021

crying im sure he took his ankles out with the sham https://t.co/epyqmcsTTI — 🌵 (@highkeyvivek) September 17, 2021

He was about to give @GavinNewsom the Allen Iverson crossover… sheeesh! https://t.co/D0KJ3Dz3Fn — Kareem Góngora (@KareemGongora) September 17, 2021

k but why did Gavin flinch when he started dribbling? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/up6oMCJeYM — totally franklin ♨️ (@Franka_Dank) September 17, 2021

All the jokes about this clip have been the funniest thing on my Twitter feed all week 💀 https://t.co/wG8jWRxnX6 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) September 17, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Melrose Leadership Academy in Oakland to talk about government and civics, but it's a moment from the playground that wound up going viral.Newsom spun a basketball around on his finger, drawing cheers from the kids gathered around him.Then, 9-year-old Donario Simon stole the show.The governor passed him the ball, and Donario was ready.Right as he was about to put a move on Newsom, the video stopped.ABC7 News reporter Liz Kreutz stopped recording before we could see what happened next, not knowing the explosion of responses the abrupt ending would garner on Twitter.Donario's clearly got game, and "twitterverse" was demanding to see what happened next.After becoming an instant sensation, Donario and his mom Crystal Clark joined ABC7 News to talk about the big moment.Donario was a humble young man on the show. Twitter has come the consensus that he could have "broken the governor's ankles."But when we asked him, he replied with a smile, and a modest, "yeah."Even Golden State Warriors' first round draft pick Moses Moody took notice of Donario's talent, and recorded a special message that we played during the interview."You've got some serious skills," he told Donario. "Keep working and one day you can make it to the big stage," he said.Without missing a beat, "out of Arkansas," Donario said, referring to the college Moody played for.But his favorite players, he told us, are the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He said Trailblazers star Damian Lillard is another one of his favorites, as he's from Oakland, just like Donorio."He's from Oakland and he's, like, a big inspiration to me," Donario said.Another inspiration, is his mom, who is a talented basketball player herself and even coached Donario's team.He says he learned a mot of his moves from her.And if you're curious about some of the reactions on Twitter, here's a small, but hilarious sample: