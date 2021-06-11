Reopening California

Vote Now: What do you think about California's June 15 reopening?

EMBED <>More Videos

CA announces major changes to June 15 mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Under Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan, California fully reopened on June 15. Vote below to share how you feel about the Golden State reopening, about the governor's mask mandate and the COVID-19 vaccine.











VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthgavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News