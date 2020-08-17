WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce COVID-19 watch list changes, discuss California heat wave and power outages

First off, he teased an update to the coronavirus watch list, which determines which counties can reopen schools, indoor dining and other indoor businesses. The list has been frozen at 38 counties for weeks as the state recovered from a data backlog.
HEAT WAVE: More lightning, thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues
Then there's the elephant in the very hot room: A heat wave has swept the state, breaking world temperature records and prompting rolling blackouts to conserve energy. Gov. Newsom's office said he'd be addressing the heat wave in his noon press conference, as well.
We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube.
WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
As of Monday morning, California has 621,562 known COVID-19 cases and has seen 11,224 deaths.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic