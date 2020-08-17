Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce COVID-19 watch list changes, discuss California heat wave and power outages

The coronavirus watch list, which determines which counties can reopen schools, has been frozen due to a data backlog
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's Monday press conference is shaping up to be a busy one.

First off, he teased an update to the coronavirus watch list, which determines which counties can reopen schools, indoor dining and other indoor businesses. The list has been frozen at 38 counties for weeks as the state recovered from a data backlog.

HEAT WAVE: More lightning, thunderstorms hit Bay Area as heat wave continues

Then there's the elephant in the very hot room: A heat wave has swept the state, breaking world temperature records and prompting rolling blackouts to conserve energy. Gov. Newsom's office said he'd be addressing the heat wave in his noon press conference, as well.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube.

WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


As of Monday morning, California has 621,562 known COVID-19 cases and has seen 11,224 deaths.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

