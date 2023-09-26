The debate between the two governors who are considered political opposites will be hosted by Sean Hannity on November 30 in Georgia.

Newsom and DeSantis to face off in November Fox News debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's happening. One of the biggest political fights of the year has been scheduled.

Governor Newsom is set to take on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This debate between the two governors who are considered political opposites will take place on November 30 in Georgia.

Both men confirmed the plan after months of speculation and taunting from both sides.

The 90-minute debate will be moderated by Sean Hannity on Fox News.

We know DeSantis is running for president and this debate has fueled speculation Newsom is also prepping for a run.

However, Newsom's been rallying support for the Biden-Harris ticket and has repeatedly denied presidential aspirations, including on 60 Minutes Monday night.

Before the governors square off, seven GOP candidates are prepping for Wednesday night's primary debate at the Reagan Library in Southern California.

Former president Trump is skipping this debate, and will instead speak to striking auto workers in Detroit.

Polls show Trump leading the primary field with 54 percent support among Republicans.

