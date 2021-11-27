holiday

'Magical' holiday lights in SF's Ghirardelli Square brings joy to attendees

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ghirardelli Square held a ceremony Friday night to celebrate the lighting of it's courtyard. It is now decorated for the holidays.

"It is just nice to be out after so long being indoors," said Layla Rahemy, who took her family to see the lights. "Having the crowd and the festivities and getting into the mood of the Christmas."

The courtyard was crowed with people checking out all the courtyard had to offer. Besides the lights, small vendors were out selling holiday-themed products, and there were multiple Christmas trees designed by Academy of Art University students.

RELATED: Here comes Christmas! 2021 Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC

"The significance is for families and for people to get together," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President of the University. "Last year we participated during the pandemic, the turnout was good but it wasn't as good as it is today."

This event came of the same day San Jose lit up its giant Christmas tree. That event took a pause last year due to COVID-19, but it too returned to large crowd eager to celebrate.

"We are grateful and just excited to be part of the event," said Huy Nguyen, one of the tree decorators.

Whether it is the city or the South Bay, the holiday spirit has returned.

"It's beautiful in the Christmas time," Rahemy said. "It is very magical and it is great to see it light up again."

VIDEO: Christmas in the Park dazzles Downtown San Jose
Christmas in the Park has returned to Downtown San Jose after taking a pandemic pause, and organizers say it's better than ever.



