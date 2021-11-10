18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Gilroy Halloween party

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left a teen dead at a Halloween party in Gilroy, police said.Police say on Tuesday multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants at three Gilroy locations: 9200 block of Calle Del Rey, 8800 block of Fuchsia Court, and 7600 block of Rosanna Street.They say a gun was found at one of the locations.18-year-old Lucas James was arrested on scene and later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.The shooting happened on Oct. 30 in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, at the home of a Gilroy councilmember's home.The following day, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Silva at (408) 846-0335. Parties wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.