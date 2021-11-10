18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Gilroy Halloween party

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for 2nd suspect in shooting that killed Gilroy teen

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left a teen dead at a Halloween party in Gilroy, police said.

Police say on Tuesday multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants at three Gilroy locations: 9200 block of Calle Del Rey, 8800 block of Fuchsia Court, and 7600 block of Rosanna Street.

They say a gun was found at one of the locations.

EXCLUSIVE: Teen killed at Gilroy house party was protecting a friend, parent says

18-year-old Lucas James was arrested on scene and later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The shooting happened on Oct. 30 in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, at the home of a Gilroy councilmember's home.

The following day, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

EXCLUSIVE: Teen arrested in fatal Gilroy house party shooting is council member's cousin

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Silva at (408) 846-0335. Parties wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyhalloweenshootingteen killedpartyteen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News