Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival, police say

NEW JERSEY -- A girl was sent to the hospital Saturday night after police said she fell off a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

New Jersey State Police said the girl, who is possibly 6 or 7 years old, fell off the ride at about 6 p.m.

According to a witness, the girl fell off the "Extreme" ride. She said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

"I have a seven year old and just seeing the little girl it's so heartbreaking," said Jessica Estrada Plasencia. "You would think your kids would be safe...I know you ride at your own risk, but they are there to make sure your kids are secure, to make sure kids aren't going to fall off a ride."

Witnesses said family members of the child appeared to be distraught.

Many families demanded that the fair be shut down for the evening after the incident.

The girl was taken to Cooper University Health Care, but there was no word on her condition.
