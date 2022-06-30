Traffic

What you need to know about latest Golden Gate Bridge toll hike to take effect July 1

By Pamela Parker
EMBED <>More Videos

What you need to know about Golden Gate Bridge toll hike

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's about to get more expensive to drive across the Golden Gate Bridge.

On July 1, 2022, the tolls will increase by 35 cents for most drivers.

The hike is meant to cover a budget deficit of $7.4 million attributed to rising inflation and costs.

RELATED STORIES: Golden Gate Bridge may have to increase toll prices

Here's the breakdown on the toll increases depending on how you pay:

  • FasTrak users: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $8.05 to $8.40

  • Carpoolers: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $6.05 to $6.40

  • By mail invoice: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $9.05 to $9.40


This increase is part of a multi-year toll increase program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in March 2019.

The tolls are set to rise one more time in 2023 by another 35 cents.

The Golden Gate Bridge remains the most expensive toll in the Bay Area.

For a full breakdown on the increases check out the website for the Golden Gate Bridge Transportation District.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscoinflationgolden gate bridgedrivingfare increase
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Golden Gate Bridge may have to increase toll prices
TOP STORIES
Thieves target family headed to Oakland airport
Can strippers predict a recession?
Colorado man gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park: police
Justice Stephen Breyer announces when he will leave Supreme Court
2 OPD officers on leave after bystander killed in high-speed crash
July 4th fireworks come amid high fire danger, supply chain issues
Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations
Show More
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to host 2022 ESPYS
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
CA lawmakers to vote on $307.9 billion spending plan
Crews battling 510-acre wildfire in Nevada County
EDD seizes man's tax refund to repay benefits it sent to scammer
More TOP STORIES News