What you need to know about latest Golden Gate Bridge toll hike to take effect July 1

On July 1, 2022, the tolls will increase by 35 cents for most drivers.
The hike is meant to cover a budget deficit of $7.4 million attributed to rising inflation and costs.
Here's the breakdown on the toll increases depending on how you pay:
- FasTrak users: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $8.05 to $8.40
- Carpoolers: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $6.05 to $6.40
- By mail invoice: Tolls increase by 35 cents from $9.05 to $9.40
This increase is part of a multi-year toll increase program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors in March 2019.
The tolls are set to rise one more time in 2023 by another 35 cents.
The Golden Gate Bridge remains the most expensive toll in the Bay Area.
For a full breakdown on the increases check out the website for the Golden Gate Bridge Transportation District.
