Golden Gate Bridge may have to increase toll prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The price to cross the Golden Gate Bridge may be going up.

The bridge-operating agency will run out of the federal emergency funds it's been using to pay its employees at the end of the month. So layoffs could be coming, too.

The agency either needs to cut a quarter of its employee positions or raise tolls, as it's facing a $48 million deficit from the pandemic.

Car traffic, bus and ferry ridership are all down. As a result of these factors, the price to cross the Golden Gate Bridge may be going up.
