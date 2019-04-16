Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping in San Francisco

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A mother and her two-year-old toddler are safe after a stranger tried to grab the child on the streets of San Francisco. Luckily a quick-thinking Good Samaritan prevented the suspect from getting away.

Adam Walker says it happened so fast. On Friday, he and his wife Sabrina were walking with their son Leo near 17th and Castro Streets when they passed a mother walking with her young son.

"Shortly after we walked by her, she was screaming, 'police!' Someone had taken her child," said Adam.

Police say 34-year-old Roscoe Holyoake grabbed the two-year-old child and started running but suddenly stopped.

"He put the child down, smiled at everybody-- then started sprinting away," said Sabrina.

"Without thinking I took off running after him," Adam added.

Adam chased the suspect for several blocks and cornered the man. Neighbors called 911.

Holyoake, from East Victoria Park, Australia was arrested by SFPD on suspicion of kidnapping-- the child wasn't hurt

Sabrina is pretty proud of her brave husband.

"So proud, glad the child and mom are ok and nobody was hurt," said Sabrina.

As a parent, Adam said he didn't think twice about chasing down the suspect.

"In that situation, you don't think too much about it, act with your heart, not with your head."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoattempted abductionkidnappingkidnapgood samaritangood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News