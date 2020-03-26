Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events

WATCH PREVIOUS ABC7 UPDATES ON FACEBOOK HERE:

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd are having a major impact across the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m. with live updates about what's happening where you live.