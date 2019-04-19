Grandmother arrested after 3-year-old Milpitas boy dies from strangulation

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Milpitas police believe a 70-year-old grandmother is responsible for the death of her 3-year-old grandson.Foos Abdi Hashi was arrested in San Jose on Wednesday night, two days after the young boy was killed. Police say the toddler was under his grandmother's care at the time of the reported incident.Police say they were called out to the 700 block of Luz Del Sol Loop on Monday afternoon. Responding officers arrived to find the boy unresponsive."Our officers tried every possible method to try to preserve his life," Milpitas Police Captain Raj Maharaj told reporters.The County Coroner said the boy was strangled.On Wednesday, Hashi was arrested in San Jose and was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for homicide and child abuse charges.Back in Milpitas, those living within the gated community said it's tough to imagine such a tragedy could happen so close to home."Generally, it's pretty pleasant," a neighbor told us. He asked not to be identified. "I mean, it's family oriented, kids all around. It's a shocker, I'm really sorry for the family."Police said the boy's parents were out-of-state. Maharaj explained the toddler lived with his aunt, who acted as his guardian, and also lived with his grandmother, who was his caretaker at the time."I can't imagine. I don't know if she's going through some state of, I don't know what it's called, what she was going through," San Jose resident Venu Vissamsetty said.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office told ABC7 News Hashi is being housed in a dorm for the severely mentally ill. This was done to make sure she doesn't harm herself or others.It's unclear whether the arresting agency requested the specific hold, or jail personnel.The horrendous crime is causing enormous heartbreak across the South Bay."It's not only shocked our community, but it's shocked our personnel," Capt. Maharaj said. "As a father, I can't believe what the family is going through."Hashi makes her first court appearance on Friday afternoon.