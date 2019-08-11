Grass fire burns 3 acres in Woodside, firefighter injured

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- One firefighter suffered a minor injury when crews battled a small grass fire Sunday morning in Woodside, an unincorporated area of San Mateo County.

About three burned in Huddart Park on Kings Mountain Road.

Just after 930 a.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire has been stopped.



Mountain Road is closed at Skyline Boulevard.

The fire department does not have an estimated time for when the street will reopen.

Smoke could be seen from Interstate 280 in the Redwood City area.



Fire officials said crews will remain at the scene for at least 24 hours "due to extremely heavy ground fuels."

No other injuries were reported and no structures burned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodsidebrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Glamping' gaining popularity amid Bay Area housing crisis
Lyft driver arrested for rape and false imprisonment, police say
Taxicab fatally strikes woman in Downtown San Francisco
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Outside Lands heightens security in wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
4 hurt in San Francisco shooting
EXCLUSIVE: School board president talks about controversial mural at SF high school
Show More
Online retail competition forces South Bay's Village Stationers to close after 53 years
Texas gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
Best meteor shower of the year peaks this week
Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face
Thief claims stolen ketchup bottle brought bad luck
More TOP STORIES News