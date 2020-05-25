WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond talks about reopening CA schools

The answer is complicated and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be on ABC7 News' 3 p.m. broadcast to discuss the issue.
RELATED: These 11 California counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, malls and schools
We'll be streaming the interview here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Last week Thurmond hosted a virtual meeting with representatives from 1,000 California school districts to discuss how classrooms might reopen safely. He said any plan to bring students and teachers back into the classroom will require everyone to have proper protective equipment, including face masks. School districts could also implement temperature checks for staff, if they so choose.
RELATED: What will it take to reopen schools in CA? Officials consider slashing class sizes, outdoor learning
Lesson plans will likely be a blend of in-person and online teaching, with more in-person instruction emphasized for elementary students and more distance learning assigned to older students.
A top concern for all was the mental health of students. Teachers shared they've seen signs kids have been experiencing a lot of anxiety over the past few months, and they believe more counseling will be needed to help students transition back into the classroom.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions