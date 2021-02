New San Francisco mural shows how Janis Joplin, Jerry Garcia would look in masks

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Although mandatory mask-wearing was not a thing during San Francisco's Summer of Love, we now know what 60's rock icons Janis Joplin and Jerry Garcia might have looked like in masks.Their likenesses are being used to spread the word about how important wearing a mask is to beat COVID-19.The Moving the Lives of Kids Arts Center (MLK Mural) sponsored these works in the Haight-Ashbury District."We haven't gone, we haven't beat it yet. The vaccine is out. We're almost there. But we have to keep social distancing. We have to keep wearing our mask. And let's do that in solidarity together to beat this virus," said executive artist Kyle Holbrook.The arts center made the murals happen with a grant and with special permission from the owner of the building where the art was painted.For more information about Moving the Lives of Kids and their mural projects, or to donate to the organization, visit their website