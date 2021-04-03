Los Gatos police looking for suspect after Filipino woman shoved to ground, told 'go back to China'

"As a person of both Asian and Pacific Islander descent, I have been watching with shock and dismay at the continuing acts of violence and hate being directed towards people who look like me," said Police Chief Peter Decena.
The incident happened on March 30 around 5p.m., police say.
Hate Crime Incident - March 30, 2021— Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department (@LGMSPolice) April 1, 2021
We need your help!https://t.co/eOlolDeQw0@TownLG #AAPI #nohate #weneedyourhelp #lgmspolice
The victim was walking on Los Gatos Boulevard near Garden Lane and says a man shoved her to the ground.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, wearing a black or gray bike helmet, with a dark-colored neck gaiter over part of his face.
If you were in the area and saw anything, call Los Gatos police at 408-354-8600.
