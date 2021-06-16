Healdsburg cuts water use by 40%, locals could face fines for violating restrictions

City council made a decision late last week to cut back 40% of business and residential water use until next winter, at least.
"Annoyance," said Bill Masterson. "I am still annoyed. We are trying to find a solution."
Masterson lives in the Fitch Mountain Villas. After this city turned off the water, last Friday, the neighborhood association hired a truck to bring in reclaimed water at a cost of $5,000 a month.
"We're doing triage basically," said Masterson.
And the city has put teeth into it with possible fines for those who will not comply.
"Take a picture of Lake Mendocino and you will see," said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. "It looks like a puddle and that is where we get our water."
Indeed, on April 20, Governor Gavin Newsom stood on the dry, cracked lakebed and declared a two-county drought emergency that has only grown more widespread in the weeks since.
But 40%?
"40% of last year is impossible," said Chef Dustin Valette.
He hopes the council takes that measure from another year besides 2020 when his famous restaurant and other businesses struggled through COVID-19.
Already, Valette has taken to soaking potatoes rather than rinsing them.
He now uses melted ice in champagne buckets to water his plants.
And, he has begun selling bottled water from Norway. The Norwegian water sells for $8 per bottle.
"It helps out a little bit," chuckled Valette.
In 2021 Healdsburg, they say that about every single drop.
