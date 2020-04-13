Coronavirus

21 teachers among 50 New York City education employees dead of coronavirus

Rain clouds hang over the downtown Manhattan skyline, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK CITY -- Twenty-one public school teachers in New York City are among 50 Department of Education employees who have died of coronavirus, the department said Monday.

"Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and school communities during this difficult time. Upon notification of each passing, the DOE is providing school communities with the mental health and emotional supports to process these losses. We are also supporting staff in notifying their communities in the most appropriate way possible while respecting the wishes of families," the DOE wrote in a statement.

As of April 10, 2020, the 50 employees who have passed as reported by their family members and loved ones:

  • 22 are paraprofessionals
  • 21 are teachers
  • 2 are administrators
  • 1 is a facilities staffer
  • 1 is a guidance counselor
  • 1 is a food service staffer
  • 2 central office employees
  • 1 employee listed above was also staffing a REC


"This is painful news for too many of our communities-each number represents a life, a member of one of our schools or offices, and the pain their loved ones are experiencing is unimaginable. We will be there to support our students and staff in any way they need, including remote crisis and grief counseling each day. We mourn these losses and will not forget the impact each person had on our DOE family," Chancellor Richard A. Carranza said.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The NYC Health Department cannot confirm the details or locations of exposure for every case and is not confirming individual cases.

The DOE says the data should not be considered a subset of the Mayor's daily briefings because those numbers are confirmed by the City's Health Department.

"School buildings are not a place of greater exposure than any other part of our city. At this time, everyone should assume they have been exposed because exposure can happen anywhere - this is why we are asking people to please stay home as much as possible," the DOE said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus deathsnew york citycoronavirusu.s. & worldteachers
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom shares vision for reopening California
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF officials give COVID-19 update after 85 more test positive
Coronavirus: Newsom shares vision for reopening California
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Show More
More black bears roaming Yosemite as park closes during pandemic
California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News