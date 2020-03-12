Coronavirus: 4 San Jose firefighters test positive for COVID-19, at least 77 firefighters on leave

San Jose Asst. Fire Chief Reggie Williams says he doesn't know how the firefighters contracted coronavirus. At least one of the firefighters is now being treated at a hospital in the city in which he resides.
More than 77 firefighters have been placed on leave as of early Thursday afternoon, out of the 700 who work for the San Jose Fire Department.
The City Manager's office is expected to release an updated figure for the number of firefighters currently on leave for possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Fire officials say they're backfilling the positions and that the department remains fully operational.
All fire station visits and non-essential business has been suspended, officials said.
#BREAKING: We have confirmed four #SanJose firefighters have now tested positive for #COVID19. The City Manager's office is expected to release an updated figure for the number of firefighters currently on leave for possible exposure to the coronavirus. Earlier, that stood at 77.— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) March 12, 2020
