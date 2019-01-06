BAY AREA LIFE

Advanced Health Care for Women

EMBED </>More Videos

Complete with advanced diagnostic services, support programs, and personal amenities, Washington Hospital Women's Health Center provides a tranquil place for women to access cutting-edge health care offerings.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Complete with advanced diagnostic services, support programs, and personal amenities, Washington Hospital Women's Health Center provides a tranquil place for women to access cutting-edge health care offerings. Patients can feel calm and comforted by the nationally accredited center's warm, soothing surroundings as they benefit from a wide range of multidisciplinary services.

Since 2012, the American College of Radiology (ACR) has designated Washington Hospital as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. In addition, the Washington Women's Center has been accredited by The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), an honor granted only to those centers that are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients with breast diseases. Most importantly, the caring staff at this award-winning center guides patients, and their families, through the breast cancer treatment journey in order to deliver the best possible outcomes.
Address:
2500 Mowry Ave., Washington West building
Fremont, CA 94538

Contact Information:
(510) 608-1301 - General Information and Wellness Program

(510) 791-3410 - To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, ultrasound or a bone density scan (DEXA)
(510) 608-1380 - To schedule an MRI appointment

Check out the Washington Hospital Women's System's website.

For the latest segments of Bay Area LIFE, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbay area lifebusinesshealth carehealth insurancehospitalFremont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
IBM AI helping people and the planet
Live life comfortably with La-Z-Boy
Breakfast in 5 minutes?
Watch Hillsdale Shopping Center's magical North Pole transformation
More bay area life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Terminally ill NC man with days to live renews vows to wife
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
East Bay twins battling rare genetic disease
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet roads with standing water danger
7 hours to travel 13 miles? That was Sunday's Tahoe traffic nightmare
Bay Area rain causes flight delays, flooding
Dog returned to family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
Show More
VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Ellie Goulding apologizes for canceled free concert in San Jose
Flood advisory issued for some North Bay cities
Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globe Awards: PHOTOS
More News