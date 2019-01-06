Advanced Health Care for Women

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Complete with advanced diagnostic services, support programs, and personal amenities, Washington Hospital Women's Health Center provides a tranquil place for women to access cutting-edge health care offerings. Patients can feel calm and comforted by the nationally accredited center's warm, soothing surroundings as they benefit from a wide range of multidisciplinary services.
Since 2012, the American College of Radiology (ACR) has designated Washington Hospital as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. In addition, the Washington Women's Center has been accredited by The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), an honor granted only to those centers that are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients with breast diseases. Most importantly, the caring staff at this award-winning center guides patients, and their families, through the breast cancer treatment journey in order to deliver the best possible outcomes.
Address:
2500 Mowry Ave., Washington West building
Fremont, CA 94538
Contact Information:
(510) 608-1301 - General Information and Wellness Program
(510) 791-3410 - To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, ultrasound or a bone density scan (DEXA)
(510) 608-1380 - To schedule an MRI appointment
Check out the Washington Hospital Women's System's website.
For the latest segments of Bay Area LIFE, visit this page.