HEALTH & FITNESS

Breakfast products test positive for main ingredient in weed killer

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.

A new report shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.

RELATED: Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer

Last week, a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.


The environmental workgroup tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29-oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.

For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.
