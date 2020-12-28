California has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the US

Doctors say there are two likely reasons for the high numbers: Coronavirus fatigue and private gatherings.
"We are very aware that there is pandemic fatigue, that people are tired, and I think that the ability for people to shelter and their willingness is definitely not the same as it was in the spring," says Dr. Ahmad Kamal of Santa Clara County. Dr. Kamal is the director of healthcare preparedness in the county. He says we need to be strong by not traveling and not gathering.
While most we talked with say they are being safe.
"As long as I'm wearing a mask I feel pretty comfortable," says Giancarlo Pacheco when we spoke with him along The Embarcadero.
"It's just the five of us, we're not getting together with any other family members," says Adrianne Mendoza who was with her family.
Most also admitted to us that they have been traveling.
"I'm actually from Los Angeles," says Pacheco.
"Sacramento," says Val Koshman.
And many admitted that they've had gatherings but kept them small.
"We only gathered with a group of no more than 10 people. It's all our family which was close by," said Karla Rivas.
"If you cannot go outside you have to go to visit some people and do something," says Koshman.
Dr. Kamal says that on any given day there are less than 30 ICU beds available in all of Santa Clara County. He says even family gatherings are dangerous but believes that by staying home we can reverse the high number of cases which would improve ICU numbers, take the pressure off hospitals, and lead to reopenings.
"We've seen so many times when people get together with small groups even with their cousins, uncles, aunts, or grandparents that it does happen and many times it happens with people who don't know they're sick and don't know they have symptoms so we really all need to hunker down and shelter," says Dr. Kamal.
While California's COVID-19 rates are are second highest in the country it is important to note that the coronavirus death rates here in California are 30th. Doctors have previously said that death rates often lag behind case increases by a couple of weeks.
