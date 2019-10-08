Health & Fitness

CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot, Tdap vaccine

NEW YORK -- There's a health alert as we head into cold and flu season.

Health officials are concerned not enough pregnant women are getting vaccinated.

The CDC says 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting flu or whooping cough vaccines.

Officials say, unless otherwise told not to get the vaccine by a doctor, all pregnant women should get the flu vaccine.

The CDC also says pregnant women should get Tdap, the combination vaccine that helps prevents whooping cough.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucdcwhooping coughpregnancyflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High fire danger prompts power outage watch in Bay Area
PG&E Power Outages: Alerts, resources, and information
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages tomorrow, 49ers undefeated
AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger increasing, heat decreasing
Possible blackouts during high wind and fire conditions
LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Show More
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say
Jerry Rice goes 1-on-1 with ABC7: Video
More TOP STORIES News