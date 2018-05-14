ALS

Clovis man's progress may prove ALS research actually working

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors diagnose 6,000 American patients with the debilitating disease every year. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
May is ALS awareness month. Doctors diagnose 6,000 American patients with the debilitating disease every year and the life expectancy is variable, but usually two to five years.

A Clovis patient may be on the road to the first-ever treatment slowing the disease.

Mark Harrison is taking a few small, but significant steps forward in his battle against ALS.

The neurological disease has trapped his perfectly functioning mind inside a body gradually sapped of strength over the last few years until it left him helpless in the gym.

RELATED: Mother of Athletics' Stephen Piscotty dies at 55 after ALS diagnosis

"I couldn't do a push-up," he said. "That startled me."

The official diagnosis came last March and it devastated him and his wife, Arlene.

"You know it's frustrating, it's upsetting, but it hurts me more seeing other people hurt from my condition," Mark said. "That bothers me more than the illness."

"Once you're given that diagnosis it's truly a death sentence," Arlene Harrison said. "You know, there's no cure."

Mark got to the point where he couldn't walk a single step. He spiraled through depression and anger, before finding a reason for hope.

His sister Debbie helped him get into the ALS Brainstorm clinical trial at U.C. Irvine -- where doctors engineer a therapy from the patient's own stem cells.

RELATED: What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge

"These stem cells then secrete growth factors to promote motor cell regeneration, reduce inflammation and the idea is that their motor cells can live longer," said Dr. Namita Goyal, a neurologist on the study.

A month after his first stem cell injection, Mark's on his feet again. He can start to roll over if he's lying down, and Arlene says his speech is better.

The clinical trial lasts a year and it's free, but making the trip to Irvine is taxing with Mark's special needs.

"You think traveling with a toddler is hard?" Arlene said. "This is 20 times harder."

But already well worth the effort.

Mark is hoping to take a lot more steps soon, and maybe even do a push-up.

"I'm really looking forward to the next couple months to see what we can accomplish," he said.

The ALS Therapy Development Institute and the ALS Association fund research and help patients and their families. You can check out their information at www.als.net or www.alsa.org.

Click here for more stories and videos related to ALS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthalshealthillnessstem cell researchmedicalhealth careCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gretchen Piscotty, mother of Athletics' Stephen Piscotty, dies at 55
What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge
ALS
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with statue, helmet decal
Funeral service for Dwight Clark held in SF's Grace Cathedral
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
More als
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News