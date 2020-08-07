COVID-19 data glitch resulted in 300,000 unprocessed records, California health secretary says

Not all of the records are coronavirus test samples, but most of them are, Ghaly said. The group of records may also include some duplicates, which the state is currently working to sort through and eliminate.
ALSO: Coronavirus, flu combination could 'completely dismantle' holiday season, San Francisco doctor says
The issue has been fixed, but working through the backlog is expected to take 24 to 48 hours, he said.
State officials believe the number of new COVID-19 cases in California has been underreported since July 25, when a server outage created a delay in lab records coming into the state's reporting system. At the same time, the state hadn't realized they weren't receiving data from one of the largest commercial labs for five days. Those problems combined have created the extensive backlog.
"Our data system failed and that failure led to inaccurate case numbers and case positivity rates. It also prevented counties from having some of the data they need to monitor and respond to the virus in their communities," said Dr. Ghaly.
VIDEO: California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly addresses COVID-19 data glitch
Still, officials believe the COVID-19 trends reported by Gov. Gavin Newsom and others over the past few weeks remain consistent. Ghaly also said no changes to California's response policies were based on the incomplete data.
Gov. Newsom has ordered a full investigation of the issue, Ghaly said.
"We will hold people accountable," he added. "You deserve better, the governor demands better of us and we are committed to doing better."
Local health officers have expressed frustration with the data glitch, saying it's hard to address the COVID-19 crisis without knowing its true impact at the moment.
RELATED: 'We're feeling blind': Misreported data makes COVID-19 situation look better than it is, health officer says
In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, Contra Costa Health Services wrote: "We have had to stop calculating our positivity rate because positive results come back faster and were likely making our rate look artificially high."
Contra Costa said delays also hurt contact tracing efforts.
"We just don't know. We don't know if our cases are rising, plateauing or decreasing," said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. "It's not just inconvenient, but this lack of data doesn't allow us to know where the epidemic is heading, how fast it's growing or not."
Another source of frustration for many counties has been how to get off the state's COVID-19 watch list, which needs to happen before districts are allowed to reopen schools. Ghaly revealed Friday that no counties have been taken off - or added on - since last Friday. That's because the state froze the watch list in order to make sure its data was accurate.
WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
