Expert: Celebrity suicides may lead to uptick in suicide rates

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Two celebrity deaths this week have saddened many: Kate Spade on Tuesday and Anthony Bourdain today.
Mental health experts say when a famous person dies by suicide it can have a startling impact.
After Robin Williams' death in 2014, suicide rates went up 10 percent.
"When there are a lot of stories about a previous suicide and they give details, there's research that shows it causes a trigger for copycat suicides and that may be the case here," said Joy Alexiou, the spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Health System. She's urging the media to be careful with what they say.
Guidelines include not reporting the details of the death and watching your words. It's better to say someone "died by suicide," for example, rather than "committed suicide." "Because the word 'commit,' you 'commit a crime,' you 'commit a sin,' and it adds a stigma to mental health issues. And always to provide the resources where people can go who are feeling depressed or suicidal."
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
