MENTAL HEALTH

Expert: Celebrity suicides may lead to uptick in suicide rates

EMBED </>More Videos

The deaths by suicide of celebrities like Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain can trigger copycat suicides, a Santa Clara County health official warns.

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two celebrity deaths this week have saddened many: Kate Spade on Tuesday and Anthony Bourdain today.

Mental health experts say when a famous person dies by suicide it can have a startling impact.

After Robin Williams' death in 2014, suicide rates went up 10 percent.

RELATED: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

"When there are a lot of stories about a previous suicide and they give details, there's research that shows it causes a trigger for copycat suicides and that may be the case here," said Joy Alexiou, the spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Health System. She's urging the media to be careful with what they say.

Guidelines include not reporting the details of the death and watching your words. It's better to say someone "died by suicide," for example, rather than "committed suicide." "Because the word 'commit,' you 'commit a crime,' you 'commit a sin,' and it adds a stigma to mental health issues. And always to provide the resources where people can go who are feeling depressed or suicidal."

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

For more resources for mental health issues, go to our Allies in Action section.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdepressionfamous deathfamous deathssuicidemental healthcelebrity deathsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
Designer Kate Spade, 55, found dead in apparent suicide
Get help with mental health issues
Notable figures who have died recently
MENTAL HEALTH
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF hold rally
Street cleaners shed new light on SF homeless problem
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
More mental health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News