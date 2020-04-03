Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Fremont opens free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Fremont will be opening a COVID-19 testing site on Friday.

It will provide an opportunity for people who are sick, first responders, and front line healthcare personnel with recent suspected exposures to the virus to be tested for free.

The Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center will be located at:
Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center
7200 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538

In a statement, Mayor Lily Mei said:

"Fremont's new COVID-19 Testing Center is important to our city to ensure that our first responders, public safety personnel, and healthcare and essential service workers are protected when they're on the frontlines serving our community; they need our support. We thank the City of Hayward for inviting Fremont to join its team, to better prepare ourselves as we roll out our own testing center. We're all stronger when community partners come together to work on creating a solution."

To receive a COVID-19 test, each person will be screened as part of a two-part testing process and must have a fever over 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19. Symptoms for COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and/or other respiratory symptoms.
A referral from a medical doctor is not required to be screened.

Testing at the Fremont Fire COVID-19 site will be organized using a drive-thru system and individuals seeking the test will need to remain inside a vehicle. No walk-up tests will be permitted.

First responders and healthcare workers who are symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus and have a temperature over 100 degrees may schedule a test in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.

The Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center will be open daily from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the maximum number of tests available for the day have been exhausted.

The tests are free to the public and available to anyone regardless of where they reside or their immigration status.

