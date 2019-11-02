Health & Fitness

Earn $3,300 by getting the flu and letting researchers at Duke study you

DURHAM, N.C. -- You may want to give this a shot: Participants have the chance to get paid to intentionally get infected with the flu--specifically the H1N1 virus.

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will pay healthy adults up to $3,300 to participate in the study.

Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms of H1N1 to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

NIH is only accepting 80 people in the study. To enroll, participants must be between 18 to 49 years old.

Volunteers will then be given a nasal spray containing a strain of the seasonal virus.

If you're interested in participating, contact a nurse at 1-866-410-6333, vaccine@slu.edu, or click here (refer to study IRB # 30552).

"(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) investigators have been pioneers in contemporary human influenza challenge trials," said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. "These trials provide a powerful tool to study many aspects of influenza disease progression and also can help to efficiently assess new treatments and vaccine candidates."

There are four trial sites in total including Durham's very own Duke University, Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development in Missouri and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio.

The National Institutes of Health expects to have preliminary trial results in May 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamfluduke universitydukeflu season
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
With no Curry, Green, D-Lo, Warriors rolling out the 'young guys'
Warriors forward Draymond Green to miss next few games with torn ligament in finger
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
Show More
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'
49ers' quarterback sends internet into tizzy with post-game interview
Why PG&E will pay residents only $100 - and only for one shutdown
Climate change contributing to wildfires, power outages
More TOP STORIES News