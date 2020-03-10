Grand Princess cruise docks at Port of Oakland: Here's what happens next

As the ship approached Oakland, it passed under the Golden Gate and Bay bridges before reaching the port.
Dozens of passengers lined the ship balconies and railings as it inched closer to land.
ABC7 News was there as the ship approached and as passengers disembarked after their long-awaited arrival.
CORONAVIRUS MAPS: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
CORONAVIRUS IN CALIFORNIA: What to know about COVID-19, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
Latest Information:
March 9, 2020
7 p.m.
Where are the passengers going?
Nearly 1,000 of the 2,400 passengers on board the cruise are from California and many of those will be transported by bus to Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.
This is not the first time Travis Air Force Base is housing people for quarantine. The first wave of evacuees were from Wuhan, China.
They left the base on Feb. 20.
The second wave were passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. ABC7 talked to one passenger on board the Grand Princess as it was heading into the bay.
On Sunday Gov. Gavin Newsom said it could take three days or longer to get passengers off the Grand Princess.
Anyone who develops symptoms once they arrive at Travis Air Force Base will be taken and transferred off base to a medical facility.
Presumably, if they don't show any signs they will be released after their two week quarantine.
Others will travel to Miramar Naval Air Station in Southern California.
Those who live out of the state and country will travel to a private terminal at the Oakland International Airport for travel to and quarantine in their home countries.
The 1,100 crew members will return to sea with the Grand Princess to quarantine on-board.
Sick passengers on board the cruise have been taken to local hospitals.
Sick passengers from the cruise ship have been taken to local hospitals, but privacy rules means that we're not told which ones.
However, medical facilities, in general, are stepping up their ability to care for coronavirus patients, as some in the community worry about when the situation will be contained.
"People do want to know what's going on," said infectious disease specialist Yvonne Maldonado, M.D., who is also a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. "They're hearing about it all the time, but I think panic and fear should not be something that we engage in right now."
Hospitals across the Bay Area have negative-pressure isolation rooms, which prevent germs from escaping. Stanford engineers are prepared to create new rooms at their facility, or to convert an entire ward, if necessary.
The wait is over.
6:00 p.m.
While going under the Golden Gate Bridge, San Mateo resident, Maureen James cheered "Wohoooo, Oh my God. There are people on the Golden Gate Bridge clapping and waving at us. We do feel welcomed now. We get to come back to the Bay Area where we belong," said James.
A moment that over 2,000 passengers pictured and finally lived today. All getting closer to land.
"Heartwarming. It's always good to come home after something like this? I can't explain it," said San Mateo resident, Bill James.
As the Grand Princess Cruise Ship kept getting closer to the Port of Oakland emotions ran high.
"Neighbors are shouting they're excited to see people and land. You made it," said Pacifica resident, Michelle Heckert.
Teresa Roberts from Oklahoma City, she's far from home but this is a good start.
"We hope we'll go to Lackland Air Force base in Texas because that would be closer to Oklahoma," said Roberts.
A joy that could been from the sky! SKY7 caught a glimpse of it.
"We're excited that you know we're not stuck in the middle of the ocean anymore," said Heckert.
87-year-old Adelina and Henry Serata have been confined to their room since Thursday, along with thousands around them. Their granddaughter Michelle Heckert has been their roommate and support. She even wrote a song about their experience.
Luz: "You have your granddaughter with you to lean on"
Serata: "Yeah and she entertain us a lot. We did the Zumba today and even grandpa got up and did it,"
Docking in the Port of Oakland is a victory, but not the final step.
"The concern is the unknown that we all still need to be tested and any of us could've made contact with the people who are infected," said James.
It's a thought that concerns many who just want to get tested and move on.
The Millers are among many who are still waiting.
"They said the inside cabins are getting their luggage tags now and they'll be going off today. But I don't know that we are," said John Miller.
3:45 p.m.
Passengers are starting to disembark the Grand Princess cruise ship.
A #GrandPrincess passenger confirms the captain says the first group of people will be disembarking. This is his view. He texts: “I see people getting on the bus. Family with small kids. One small group. Not a steady stream or line.” #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zRMj5HIEoA— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 9, 2020
2:29 p.m.
A passenger from the Grand Princess is being taken away in an ambulance.
12:15 p.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has docked at the Port of Oakland.
11:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has crossed under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge and is now preparing to dock at the Port of Oakland.
11:32 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship crosses under the Bay Bridge, heading to the Port of Oakland.
11:15 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is near San Francisco's city coast.
11:02 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is under the Golden Gate Bridge.
10:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now approaching the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship is still scheduled to dock at noon in Oakland.
8:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now visible from the San Francisco Bay.
7:30 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is expected to dock at noon at the Port of Oakland, according to a port spokesman.
6 a.m.
Several buses are in place at the Port of Oakland as preparations continue for the arrival of the Grand Princess. Officials still have not released the exact time for when the ship will dock today.
3:30 a.m.
The cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is waiting for the green light to dock at the Port of Oakland today. Charter buses and disaster recovery equipment will be in place in Oakland when the Grand Princess arrives.
MARCH 8, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Many Oakland residents are worried about the docking of the cruise ship in their city
The ship carries at least 21 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus and is expected to arrive Monday - Not everyone is happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others. Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.
10:40 a.m
Passengers to undergo two week quarantine after disembarking ship in Oakland
Authorities say there are almost 1,000 Californians aboard the ship and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. Passengers from other states will spend 2 weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say foreign passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries.
6:40 a.m.
CAL OES gives new details about cruise expected to dock in Oakland
The ship will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.
MARCH 7, 2020
10:30 p.m.
The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says
The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."
"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship. The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.
"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith. California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.
Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.
10 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard helps evacuate "critically ill guest" evacuated from ship and brings protective supplies
A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.
The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.
VIDEO: Watch as 2 California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
MARCH 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
21 people test positive for COVID-19 on Grand Princess cruise
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday afternoon that 19 crew members and two passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes after 46 people were tested Thursday for the virus.
One of the tests administered was inconclusive, the vice president said.
A #GrandPrincess passenger confirms the captain says the first group of people will be disembarking. This is his view. He texts: “I see people getting on the bus. Family with small kids. One small group. Not a steady stream or line.” #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zRMj5HIEoA— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 9, 2020
As promised, the first passenger off the Grand Princess were the ill, presumable the 21 people who tested positive for coronavirus, most of them crew members.
Just after noon, the huge ship inched into Berth 22 at the Port of Oakland, a berth normally reserved for cargo ships.
Dozens of passengers lined the balconies and railings as their ship slowly came in.
As the tug boats guided the mammoth boat into its temporary home, on shore, emergency workers in hazmat suits, buses and ambulances prepared to greet them.
"It's fairly close to us. It's just a few hundred yards from us," said Bill Aboudi, the owner of AB Trucking, a facility just down Burma Road on the other side of the water from the Grand Princess. "But then as you see the emergency response and everything involved, you know they're taking care of everything."
About 1000 of the 2400 total passengers are from California. Many of those will be transported by bus to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine. Others will travel to Miramar Naval Air Station in Southern California. Those who live out of the state and country will travel to a private terminal at the Oakland International Airport for travel to and quarantine in their home countries. The 1100 crew members will return to sea with the Grand Princess to quarantine on-board.
Almost as soon as the Grand Princess docked in Oakland, members of the public lined the roadway, trying to get a look a ship and a voyage that ended in a way few could imagine.
"It's just too bad it's kind of ending up this way," said Laura Milstead, who lives in Walnut Creek. "These poor people probably saved up for years to go on a beautiful cruise and this is not how they wanted it to end. So we feel kind of sad. As it was pulling in I was thinking that's a lonely ship coming in."