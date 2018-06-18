HEALTH & FITNESS

Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge is hearing a case about an ingredient in Roundup weed killer alleged to be linked to causing cancer. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The trial for the first of thousands of lawsuits against Monsanto alleging it's weed killer Roundup causes cancer is getting underway in San Francisco.

Monday was largely procedural motions at Superior Court on McAllister Street.

Attorney Timothy Litzenburg said he wasn't sure his client would make it to this day.

Dewayne Johnson who goes by Lee Johnson is a father of two and worked for Benicia School District. His attorney says in 2012 he became the integrative pest manager and that a large part of his job was to spray Roundup weed killer.

"After two and a half years of spraying this stuff 30 times a year sometimes hundreds of gallons a day he was diagnosed, no surprise, with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma," said Litzenburg.

RELATED: I-Team investigates controversy over weed killer and California wine

Monsanto manufactures Roundup.

"Roundup the active ingredient of which is glyphosate has been the safest and continues ot be the safest and most widely adopted herbicide in the world," said Monsanto vice President of Global Strategy Scott Partridge.

"I feel sorry for Mr. Johnson I have empathy for him cancer is a terrible disease but it's not caused by the use of roundup, Partridge continued.

Johnson's attorney says while terminally ill, he is expected to testify

"There's no amount of money that can make up for missing seeing your children growing up," said Litzenburg.

Jury selection and pretrial hearings could take up to a week before opening statements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldpestscancercourtcourt casegardeninglawsuitSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
I-Team investigates controversy over weed killer and California wine
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News