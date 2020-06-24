Coronavirus California

INTERACTIVE MAP: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms to close all indoor operations in counties that are on this watch list. Bars - both indoor and outdoor - are also required to close for three weeks.

LATEST UPDATE: Gov. Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall amid coronavirus crisis

With parts of California open amid the coronavirus pandemic at different stages, many are left wondering what's actually open in their neighborhood.

From hair salons to social bubbles to gyms to movie theaters, find out what's open where you live via the map below:


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

Traveling down to Southern California? Check what's open using the map below.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomarinoaklandsan mateosan josecoronavirus californiasmall businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
LAPD officers hand out masks, educate public
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
SJ to invest in 11,000 hot spots for students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. rolls back reopening, forces some businesses to close or pivot outdoors
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
2 Black educators say they were discriminated against in layoffs
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow
Sites fire burns 1,000 acres in Nor Cal, threatens 12 structures
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
More TOP STORIES News