Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks plummet again over coronavirus fears: 'This is bad'
Coronavirus Update: Cuomo halts large gatherings, shutters Broadway
Live coronavirus updates: MLB delays Opening Day, cancels remaining spring training games
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: MLB delays Opening Day, cancels remaining spring training games
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
SJ firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 50 firefighters on leave
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Show More
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of coronavirus
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
More TOP STORIES News