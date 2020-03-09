Coronavirus

More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged: WHO

Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they're no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be "recovered," depending on the severity of the disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York coronavirus cases top 140
LIVE: Grand Princess enters SF Bay, arrives at Port of Oakland
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash: LIVE
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand Princess enters SF Bay, arrives at Port of Oakland
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash: LIVE
Bay Area closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus concerns: Some Oakland residents worried about cruise ship docking Monday
This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Show More
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off NorCal coast
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today and tomorrow
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
More TOP STORIES News