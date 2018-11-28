CAMP FIRE

New report calls attention to lingering health problems of California wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

When the Camp Fire erupted, the thick smoke spread across 200 miles, including the Bay Area. But, did you wonder about long-term effects? (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A new report is calling attention to the lingering health problems of major wildfires in California.

When the Camp Fire erupted, the thick smoke spread across 200 miles, including the Bay Area. But, did you wonder about long-term effects?

"We had the worst air in the world and we wanted to know if this would be a problem right now or one for months and years after the fact," said investigative Reporter Alan Glantz from revealnews

RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

He published the beginning of an answer Wednesday. It's not encouraging. "The fires are contained, the smoke is gone, and people are still going to the emergency room."

To determine impact from the Camp Fire, Glantz studied nine North Bay hospitals following last year's Tubb's fire.

They show that three months later, emergency rooms reported an average sustained 20-percent increase in both respiratory problems and cardiac issues. If this is what we saw then, could we expect the same, again, after the Camp Fire?

"I mean we are talking about asthma, difficulty breathing talking about attacks, strokes," said Glantz.
RELATED: California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia

"I think we're still seeking to understand what the long term impacts of that are. I won't say there isn't anything to be worried about," said Dr.Chad Krillich of Santa Rosa General Hospital.

With the smoke cleared, they're experiencing a normal November. However, he and others wonder about the long term effects of that smoke, and structure related toxins it may have contained," Dr. Chad Krillich from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital said.

"This is cumulative," said Glantz. There is a lot we don't know about what these fires will do to our health."

It is also worth mentioning that this was a statistical study, not a medical one. There are other factors, among them, that three months after the Tubbs Fire, cold and flu season began.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtourismair qualitysmokeCamp FirewildfireasthmaNorthern CaliforniaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise
News, analysis and reaction to how the California wildfires have impacted sports
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
More Camp Fire
HEALTH & FITNESS
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Promising treatment saves boy with stage 4 thyroid cancer
E.coli concerns gives boost to small Bay Area farmers
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
How to get to the A's new Howard Terminal stadium
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD promotions questioned by some police union members
Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise
Show More
Jack London Square businesses hope to benefit from new A's stadium
San Jose takes extra flood precautions ahead of next storm
Shake Shack planning to open Palo Alto restaurant in December
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Pig found in East Palo Alto needs a home
More News