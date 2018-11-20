WEATHER

California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia

California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia. Watch the report from Cecily Tynan on Action News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
People aren't the only thing traveling cross country for the holiday. Smoke from the Camp Fire has reached the East Coast.

Particles from the California wildfire smoke have billowed out some 3,000 miles east following the jet stream.

This is smoke about a mile up in the atmosphere that creates gray haze high in the sky and can produce spectacular sunsets.

This smoke is so high in the sky it, fortunately, doesn't cause any health problems.

If the particles were forced to the surface, they could cause respiratory problems for people with heart and lung and issues.

