How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Are you tired of the smoke? Of course you are. After 11 consecutive days of unhealthy air quality from the Camp Fire the Bay Area is finally getting a break.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says we just days away from breathing clean air once again thanks to wind and rain headed our way.
RELATED: Watch Accuweather forecast for Bay Area
A 2 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale is expected Wednesday.
"This is what's really going to wash our sky clean of the pollution is the moderate to heavy showers that we going to have," said Nicco.
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Several areas across the Bay Area are continuing to be in "very unhealthy" conditions, including San Francisco and cities in the East Bay. This means healthy residents may begin to experience health effects from smoke exposure. More sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.