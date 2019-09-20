Nurses going on strike at 3 Bay Area hospitals

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Nurses at three Bay Area hospitals are going on strike.The hospitals affected are Alameda Hospital on Clinton Avenue, San Leandro Hospital on East 14th Street and San Ramon Regional Medical Center on Norris Canyon Road.The California Nurses Association has filed multiple charges against Alameda and San Leandro hospitals for failing to bargain in good faith.The protest at San Ramon Regional is part of a multi-state protest against Tenet hospitals, calling on management to invest in nursing staff.Strikes get underway at 7 a.m.