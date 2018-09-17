CHILDREN'S HEALTH

6-month-old on life support in Oakland given more time before hospital shuts off breathing machines

This undated image shows Kingston Holmes. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The parents of a 6-month-old in a coma in Oakland will be given more time after begging the hospital to keep their infant on life support.

Kingston Holmes has been fighting for his life at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for more than a month. Holmes has been on a breathing machine after suffering severe brain injury due to cardiac arrest on Aug. 5.

The family has been praying for a miracle since they say they've seen progress in Holmes' medical condition.

RELATED: Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea

On Friday, doctors gave them a letter stating, "His breathing machines will be turned off on Monday, September 17 at 1 p.m." due to irreversible brain injury.

The hospital has since changed course, now saying that the breathing machine will not be shut off and are giving the family more time to either get a second opinion and/or find a new facility.

A rally taking place outside the hospital started at 11 a.m. in support of the Holmes family.

Carlos Saucedo will have the latest on this developing story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Follow his updates on Twitter here.

