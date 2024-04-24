EXCLUSIVE: Antioch students sewing quilts, making care bags for kids facing challenges

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Test scores are on the rise at Bidwell Continuation High School in Antioch and they just received an award for best attendance in the district.

Now an all-new partnership at the school has students making homemade quilts and other items that will go to kids in Bay Area hospitals and children in other challenging situations.

Kids sewing? At school in 2024? You better believe it.

Nicole Vicknair, or Miss V, has her class at Bidwell making what are called Snug As A Bug Bags.

A homemade rag quilt is the premiere item inside.

"The most challenging part is sewing the squares together for the rows," said Liza McClure as she finished up on the sewing machine.

Allison Norris has partnered with the GFWC Women's Club of Antioch and has already made and given out more than 700 comfort bags which include books, small artwork, and tiny toys.

Now, through this new partnership, 11th and 12th graders in Vicknair's leadership class are helping her.

"We're painting ladybugs for kids," said Malia Mixon.

"I'm packaging these bracelets that we're making for Snug as a Bug," said Keiara Christian.

"Today I was helping create the website for Snug As A Bug," said Isabella Ippolito.

"The fact that we are giving these to children in need, who need comfort, who need hope, many of our students have been in positions to empathize with that," said Vicknair.

"I'm just really grateful I get to be a part of this and get to do this for other people because there are not a lot of opportunities that come to you like this," said Christian.

"Honestly it is because as my mother who recently passed away, I really enjoyed helping others and so doing this really motivates me to be able to do more stuff like this and so I'm just happy doing this," said Diego Hernandez.

This program hits close to home for ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone. His Godson Jordan, who is a kidney transplant survivor, was previously gifted a Snug As A Bug bag with a homemade quilt in it.

Allison gave him the bag after one of his hospital visits.

"Wow! There's Avengers, video games, Sonic! Thank you Allison for the quilt," said Jordan in a previously recorded video message to Norris.

During his next surgery, he brought his quilt with him to the children's hospital.

"I think the greatest reward that will come from this is the smile and hope on the child's face when they receive the bag," said Vicknair. "I don't know how often our students will get to see that piece of it, but we know that that is happening."

"I know that the students have had some challenges in their life and for me, and I believe for other people, you overcome your challenges by service, acts of service, and love," said Norris.

Nicole Vicknair sent ABC7 News an email mapping out what is in each comfort bag and donations that they are still in need of.

Each Snug as a Bug Bag includes:

Rag quilt (Teen/adult 56x40, Youth 48x40)

Comfort stone or fidget

Stuffed animal

Motivational or uplifting book

Coloring book and crayons/colored pencils

Care items (such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, Chapstick, lotion, hair brush, deodorant, make up items, facial cleansing wipes, etc. It really depends on what gets donated)

Handmade card with a handwritten inspiring message or picture. These are tailored to young children or older teens.

Two friendship bracelets (one to keep, one to gift)

A journal

Things they would love to have donated:

Sewing Machine: Baby Lock Jubilant Sewing Machine

Books: Motivational or inspiring books for young children and teens

Care Items

Stuffed animals: Small to medium sized

Fidgets: Anything to keep hands busy and relieve anxiety

Coloring book and crayons/colored pencils

Flannel fabric: Any design or color

River rocks for painting

Embroidery thread

Sharpie Creative Markers sets

Small plastic bags for packaging

You can also send cash donations to the Leadership Program at Bidwell Continuation High School, 800 Gary Avenue, Antioch, Ca 94509.

