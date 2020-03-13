Coronavirus: Oakland Unified closes schools for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 fears

The closures will begin March 16, and include Saturday school and extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trummell wrote a letter to district families you can view here.
She said all OUSD employees will continue to work and be paid.
"During this time our staff will use work time over the next couple of weeks to plan, prepare and train on how to operate schools during this pandemic," Trummell said.
She said this is a fluid situation. "Within the last hour, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. confirmed four new cases of COVID-19. Two of the four cases are the first community acquired transmission in Alameda County," Trummell said.
OUSD officials said it is imperative students stay home and limit their social time.
"It is extremely important that students should stay home and minimize social contact as much as possible to keep themselves and their adult family members safe," Trummell said.
Oakland Unified's Chief Systems and Services Officer Preston Thomas talked the access to food every student will have that is 18-years-old or younger.
"Our nutritional services department will be open at 12 sites throughout the city where "grab and go" breakfast and lunch will be available to students," Thomas said.
71%, or 3 out of every 4 students in the district rely on free or discounted lunches. Now, student will be able to get multiple days worth of food on Mondays and Thursdays in attempt to minimize the amount of social contact students will have.
During the closure, each school will be deep cleaned.
School officials hope to resume instruction on Monday, April 6.
Aside from school closures, Mayor Libby Schaaf made a big announcement regarding the city.
"We also will be closing our senior centers, our libraries, our recreations centers and our head start beginning on Monday," Schaaf said.
Not only is @OUSDNews closing schools starting Monday until April 5th, @LibbySchaaf announced senior centers, libraries and recreation centers will close starting Monday. @abc7newsbayarea #Oakland#OUSD#Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cpuqZgWDWD— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) March 13, 2020
City leaders feel these decisions are what's best for the health of Oakland families.
"This is the right thing to do. We have an opportunity to prevent human suffering," Schaaf said.
