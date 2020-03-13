Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Oakland Unified closes schools for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 fears

By Lauren Martinez
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Effective at 6 p.m. on Friday evening, all schools and child development centers within the Oakland Unified School District will be closed through April 5 due to coronavirus concerns.

The closures will begin March 16, and include Saturday school and extracurricular activities.

Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trummell wrote a letter to district families you can view here.

She said all OUSD employees will continue to work and be paid.

"During this time our staff will use work time over the next couple of weeks to plan, prepare and train on how to operate schools during this pandemic," Trummell said.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

She said this is a fluid situation. "Within the last hour, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. confirmed four new cases of COVID-19. Two of the four cases are the first community acquired transmission in Alameda County," Trummell said.

OUSD officials said it is imperative students stay home and limit their social time.

"It is extremely important that students should stay home and minimize social contact as much as possible to keep themselves and their adult family members safe," Trummell said.

Oakland Unified's Chief Systems and Services Officer Preston Thomas talked the access to food every student will have that is 18-years-old or younger.

"Our nutritional services department will be open at 12 sites throughout the city where "grab and go" breakfast and lunch will be available to students," Thomas said.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19

71%, or 3 out of every 4 students in the district rely on free or discounted lunches. Now, student will be able to get multiple days worth of food on Mondays and Thursdays in attempt to minimize the amount of social contact students will have.

  • Monday: 8:00-12:00 (3 breakfasts/3 lunches per student)
  • Thursday: 8:00-12:00 (2 breakfasts/2 lunches per student)
  • Food is available to any child under 18.
  • Please bring a grocery bag or cooler to bring food home for the week.
  • Northwest/West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School and Hoover Elementary
  • Central Oakland: Oakland High School and Garfield Elementary
  • East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy/United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School and Elmhurst United Middle School


    • RELATED: Coronavirus concerns: Oakland declares state of emergency, bans mass gatherings

    During the closure, each school will be deep cleaned.

    School officials hope to resume instruction on Monday, April 6.

    Aside from school closures, Mayor Libby Schaaf made a big announcement regarding the city.

    "We also will be closing our senior centers, our libraries, our recreations centers and our head start beginning on Monday," Schaaf said.



    City leaders feel these decisions are what's best for the health of Oakland families.

    "This is the right thing to do. We have an opportunity to prevent human suffering," Schaaf said.

    RELATED: East Bay schools increase campus cleaning, other safety protocols as threat of coronavirus grows

    Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessoaklandillnesscoronavirusschool closingsinfectionschool safetystudent safetyschool closuresvirus
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
    CORONAVIRUS
    Livermore couple given 48 hours to find new wedding venue
    Coronavirus Update: NYC schools won't close; state has most cases in nation
    Santa Clara Co. issues new restrictions on gatherings, public schools closures due to coronavirus
    Live coronavirus updates: 2nd COVID-19 death reported in Santa Clara Co.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Live coronavirus updates: 2nd COVID-19 death reported in Santa Clara Co.
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
    Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
    Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry
    Show More
    Livermore couple given 48 hours to find new wedding venue
    WATCH: UCSF Dr. Alok Patel talks coronavirus testing kits, possible drive-thru testing
    Coronavirus: SF starts emergency childcare centers, still offers free meals for students
    Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
    CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
    More TOP STORIES News