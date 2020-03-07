Coronavirus

San Francisco cancels St. Patrick's Day parade due to coronavirus concerns

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco will cancel next weekend's annual St. Patrick's Day parade out of caution due to coronavirus fears, according to the mayor's office.

More events and conferences are also being canceled in the Bay Area as a precaution.

"We woke up yesterday to Governor Newsom's emergency declaration," said Deborah Brenner.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world

Brenner made a tough call Friday, to cancel next weeks annual Women of the Vine & Spirits global symposium in the Napa Valley, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"We could not in good conscience bring 750 people together in California and especially at such an uncertain time," said Brenner, who founded the organization.

Hundreds of runners are getting word that Sunday's Healthy Hearts 5K run at Crissy Field has been called off, as a precaution due to fears and concerns about COVID-19.

San Francisco is now sending the latest information on coronavirus to your phone, if you want it.

It's the COVID-19 public information and text alert system.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, officials say

The system will allow city officials to send real time information to the public concerning the virus.

You can sign up to get the text messages by texting "COVID19-SF to 888-777.

The system will also be used to tell you about the cancellation of major events.
