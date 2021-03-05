Health & Fitness

Santa Clara Co. community health clinics press on despite vaccine shortage

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County officials say their most recent Moderna vaccine allocation from the state fell short of what they anticipated, which could impact upcoming first dose appointments as they try to ensure that people who need their second dose are able to receive it on time.

County health officials tell ABC7 News they hope the state can deliver more soon.

"We have a lot more capacity than we have the vaccines, so just give us the vaccine and we'll get it out," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer.

Despite the uncertainty, the county, as well as community health partners say it won't deter them from moving forward.

Watch the video to learn more about a new partnership that aims to serve one of the hardest-hit communities in the county.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josevaccinessanta clara countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Sutter Health cancels 30K vaccine appointments due to CA backlog
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
New EDD employees finish training, wait time still 40 minutes
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
Tahoe to receive fresh snow this weekend
Show More
COVID-19 updates: SRVUSD plans to return to full-time in-person classes this fall
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
California family on a mission to visit every In-N-Out location
Horse racing protest shuts down vaccine clinic at Golden Gate Fields
More TOP STORIES News