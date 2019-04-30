Health & Fitness

Your body can handle occasional food binges, study suggests

Researchers have good news for anyone who enjoys indulging in chips and chocolate every once in a while.

Scientists say the body is able to cope with an occasional food binge - like what we all do during the holidays, weekends or vacations.

The study from Deakin University in Australia tested a group of 80 healthy men, who were asked to consume more than 1,000 extra calories per day. For those who over-ate for five days, the body adapted to the extra calories, and the overall weight gain was barely noticeable.

Researchers say the body's hormones are able to "buffer" a surplus in food - although there may be a slight weight increase at first.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodstudy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News