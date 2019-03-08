SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FDA has approved a nasal spray to treat specific types of depression. It is the first new treatment approved for depression patients in decades.
RELATED: FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
The nasal spray is derived from a party drug known as Ketamine or Special K.
Watch the video above for an interview with Dr. Craig Nelson from UCSF on the use of Ketamine to treat depression.
UCSF's Dr. Craig Nelson weighs in on new depression treatment approved by FDA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News