UCSF's Dr. Craig Nelson weighs in on new depression treatment approved by FDA

The FDA has approved a new nasal spray drug to treat certain types of depression.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FDA has approved a nasal spray to treat specific types of depression. It is the first new treatment approved for depression patients in decades.

The nasal spray is derived from a party drug known as Ketamine or Special K.

Watch the video above for an interview with Dr. Craig Nelson from UCSF on the use of Ketamine to treat depression.
