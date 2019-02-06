CANNABIS WATCH

Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Smoking marijuana could mean a higher sperm count, a study says.

By
Smoking marijuana could have an unexpected effect on male fertility.

According to a new study from Harvard, men who smoke weed may have a higher sperm count.

RELATED: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school, per temporary ruling

That thought could have you saying, "Huh?" considering we've heard for years that marijuana lowers sperm count and leads to poor sperm quality.

In the study, researchers looked at more than 600 men who, with their partners, were at fertility clinics.

They analyzed more than a thousand sperm samples over 17 years and found those who admitted to smoking marijuana had higher sperm counts than non-users.

But those same researchers say there could be a pot-free way of explaining the results.

They said the men in the study who engaged in risky behavior, like smoking marijuana, seemed to have higher testosterone levels, and that may be the reason pot smokers' sperm counts were higher.

The researchers warn the results need to be interpreted with caution and add further study needs to be done on the health effects of marijuana use.

See more stories and videos related to cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanafertilitycannabis watchpregnancyhealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Salinas Valley sees green in cannabis
Legal cannabis lounges booming in SF
In Studio: Montel Williams talks TV, cannabis, life after stroke
More cannabis watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
CBD-centric massage studio TRx makes SoMa debut
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Tomorrow: Local hair-color company Madison Reed debuts Hayes Valley 'Color Bar'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Show More
Emergency pothole repairs completed on Hwy 92 in Hayward
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
Pres. Trump urges Americans to 'choose greatness' in State of the Union
Stunning video shows snow-covered hillsides around Bay Area
SF family's new carbon monoxide detectors didn't alarm despite high levels in condo
More News