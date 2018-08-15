CANNABIS WATCH

5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school, per temporary ruling

EMBED </>More Videos

A 5-year-old girl with a rare condition started public school this week through a temporary court order that allows her to take cannabis-based medicine while a judge decides if her school can enforce a ban on the drug. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 5-year-old North Bay girl is being allowed to attend public school after a judge stepped in and issued a temporary court order.

Brooke Adams suffers from a rare form of epilepsy and takes cannabis-based medication -- but state and federal laws bans those types of drugs from school campuses.

The first week of kindergarten for Brooke has been quite the change.



For the first time, she's allowed to attend public school at Valley Elementary in Santa Rosa thanks to a court order.

"She's been adjusting to a new location, and new kids but she's really enjoying it," said Brooke's mom, Jana Adams.

Brooke requires special care as she suffers from Dravet Syndrome - a rare condition that causes her to have seizures. A scary episode was recently caught on video during a family trip..

Her family has resorted to cannabis oil for treatment.

RELATED: North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at 5-year-old's school

"I think as a parent, you do whatever you can for your child," said Jana. "The cannabis is keeping her alive, so why wouldn't I want her to have it wherever she goes?"

But state and federal law prohibit cannabis and other similar drugs from school campuses - even for medicinal purposes.

Rincon Valley Union School District officials say their hands are tied.

"We absolutely want to serve this student. She's a wonderful student and a wonderful family," said Cathy Myhers, assistant superintendent at Rincon Valley Union School District. "However, we have laws that dictate we can't have that medication on campus," Myhers added.

Last month, a judge heard Brooke's case and is currently finalizing his ruling. For now, this temporary court order allows Brooke to stay in class with her medicine as must be administered by her nurse.

Jana says she will continue fighting until the very end, even if she has to file an appeal if the decision doesn't go their way.

"It would be devastating for her to be able to start here and then have to pull her out and have her stay at home until we figure out what the next step would be," Jana said.

The judge's final ruling on whether Brooke can stay in class with her medicine is expected September 26.

See more stories and videos related to cannabis here

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcannabis watchmedical marijuanaschool boardschoolillnesschildrenmarijuanaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
CANNABIS WATCH
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
California Bureau of Cannabis Control crafting rules for pot businesses
More cannabis watch
EDUCATION
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
How do you pay for college?
More Education
Top Stories
CHP announces arrest in crash that killed officer
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Starving, abandoned baby murres washing ashore in Bay Area
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
Show More
The North Face is moving from Bay Area to Denver
Bay Area companies leaving over high cost of living
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More News